Coweta County K9 hit by car during high-speed chase returns to full duty

A Coweta County K9 is back on the job after surviving a collision with a car while chasing down a bank robbery suspect earlier this month.

The backstory:

Despite being struck by a vehicle during the pursuit, K9 Robbi managed to stay on track and apprehend the suspect. Following a brief period of rest, the dog has officially returned to full duty.

The incident unfolded Feb. 11 after a bank robbery suspect crashed a getaway car following a high-speed chase. When the suspect fled on foot, Deputy Hunter Spradlin and Robbi began a pursuit.

Police investigate after a bank robbery and chase along Bullsboro Drive in Newnan on Feb. 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

During the chase, Robbi was hit by a car. However, the impact didn't stop him.

What they're saying:

"But then he’s right back on target and makes the apprehension," said Sgt. Mark Storey, who heads the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. "And I do believe there’s a possibility he could escape if it hadn’t been for Robbi."

Following the apprehension, Robbi was evaluated by a veterinarian. Fortunately, the K9 suffered only minor injuries.

"Just some light abrasions. We got really fortunate on that," Storey said. "And I think Robbi being locked in actually kept the incident with the car from being much more than just some scrapes and scratches."

Coweta County Sheriff's K-9 Robbi trains with his new partner on March 11, 2024. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

At the recommendation of the vet, Robbi was given two days off "to be on the safe side."

The K9 didn't stay on the sidelines for long. This week, Robbi and Spradlin were seen participating in a training exercise at an abandoned hospital in Newnan to ensure the team remains sharp.

"He’s back rocking and rolling," Storey said.