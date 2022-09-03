Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue

Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection.

Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators.

DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private car.

The person's wound was severe enough to require a transfer to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. The person's condition is unknown, but they were unable to talk to investigators on Friday.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Boulevard NE.

Police are continuing to investigate.