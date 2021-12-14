Police detain suspect in deadly shooting at Atlanta apartments

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating what led up to a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning.

Police were called at around 10:40 a.m. to 711 Fayetteville Road in Atlanta and detained a suspect attempting to evade officers.

Investigators believe the suspect and a man, who died at a local hospital, were in an argument that became physical.

Police said the victim is a man in his early 30s. The suspect has not been identified.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw several DeKalb County police cars outside an apartment complex.

