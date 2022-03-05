Police: Convenience store clerk shot and killing in Clarkston

Clarkston Police are investigating after a convenience store clerk was fatally shot Friday.

Officers went to the Stop N Save Food Mart located at 932 North Indian Creek on March 4 around 10:00 p.m. after receiving a ‘person shot’ call. Police found a 32-year-old male clerk inside the store who had been shot in the chest.

EMS later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of an argument.

Authorities identified 60-year-old Mohamadzahirbin Mohamadfazal as the shooting suspect.

Mohamadfazal is charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE