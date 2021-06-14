Police confiscated 7 guns, $47,000, 19 pounds of weed in Atlanta bust

article

Police said a drug bust in Atlanta led to police confiscating 19 pounds of marijuana, 11 oxycodone pills, 27 pints of promethazine and more than $41,000 in cash. Investigators also found seven firearms, one modified for fully automatic operation and two 50 round drum magazines.

On June 10, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Godfrey Drive and arrested three suspects in connection to the contraband.

Police arrest 27-year-old Willie Williams, 21-year-old Carinthuit Henry and 17-year-old Courtney Benjamin and face charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance.

Atlanta Police investigators saw suspicious activity at a home at 2608 Godfrey Drive.

Police said evidence indicated a possible narcotics operation out of the home. Investigators said a 2019 investigation revealed multiple firearms and a significant amount of narcotics inside the same home.

Investigators were able to determine several anonymous complaints had been made this year regarding illegal narcotics sales.

Police surveilled the home and attempt to purchase narcotics and confirmed drugs were indeed being sold there.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement



