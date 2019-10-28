Police: College student arrested after Carrollton SWAT situation

A University of West Georgia has been arrested after police say she shot a BB gun at a patrol car.

Carrollton police say 20-year-old Antaurio Jackson's debit card was declined at a restaurant Sunday night.

That's when officials say he pointed a gun at the employee and demanded the food.

According to police, Jackson fled to his apartment and shot at a police car with a BB gun while officers were trying to get him into custody.

After a short situation, officers were able to arrest Jackson.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Jackson's charges have not been released at this time.