Police: College student arrested after Carrollton SWAT situation
CARROLLTON, Ga. - A University of West Georgia has been arrested after police say she shot a BB gun at a patrol car.
Carrollton police say 20-year-old Antaurio Jackson's debit card was declined at a restaurant Sunday night.
That's when officials say he pointed a gun at the employee and demanded the food.
According to police, Jackson fled to his apartment and shot at a police car with a BB gun while officers were trying to get him into custody.
After a short situation, officers were able to arrest Jackson.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Jackson's charges have not been released at this time.