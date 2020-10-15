Police: Child found shot to death in Riverdale trailer park

article

Police in Clayton County are investigating after a child was found shot to death in a Riverdale trailer park on Thursday evening.

Clayton County police said officers were called out to the 30 block of Willow Lane around 9:15 p.m. Police said officers arrived to find a 12-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clayton County police were called out to a report of a person shot along Willow Lane in Riverdale on Oct. 15, 2020. (FOX 5)

Homicide investigators are currently working to find any information on the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.

FOX 5 Crews are gathering more details and will have a report following the game.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.