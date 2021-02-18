Two Dallas police officers recovering after being shot during call in Old East Dallas

Two Dallas Police Department officers are recovering after being shot Thursday morning.

The two officers were shot around 11 a.m. while responding to a call about a domestic violence shooting at a home on Bonita Avenue, near the Central Expressway and Henderson Avenue.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia the officers were immediately met with gunfire when they arrived at the home. They were hit in the legs.

"The officers were struck, went down. As other officers arrived they were extracted from the scene and transported here to Baylor. They’ve suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover," he said.

Ring video a few doors down captured video of officers rushing their wounded officer away from the gunfire.

Advertisement

Jason McCoy’s wife was home at the time when their surveillance cameras alerted her to police out front.

"She looked out front to see what was going on and saw police officers in our drive way with their guns drawn, and she called me in a panic to ask what she should do," McCoy said "Right about the time I answered the phone, I heard gunfire in the background."

Another neighbor captured the moment a shot officer was rushed to the safety of an ambulance.

Chief Garcia is crediting Dallas Fire-Rescue with giving cover for the extraction.

The shot officers were transported to Baylor hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

McCoy says he didn’t know the man and woman who lived at the home, but his wife had gone over to the house recently offering to shelter their dogs which were out back in the cold.

"I don’t know who she spoke to over there, but she said they were nice and fine," he said.

Neighbor Dee Grant's video showed a DFR ambulance providing some of that cover for the other wounded officer.

"I see this police car in behind me, and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ They said, ‘Get inside,’" recalled Danny Campbell, who lives down the street. "I just started filming and then I learned what was happening."

There was a street full of police cars and SUVs as many officers answered the call.

SWAT officers came with a purpose and surrounded the house.

One SWAT vehicle pushed through a picket fence with officers behind as they tried to get as close as they could to the home.

SWAT members shouldered up with high powered weapons, as they were not sure if the person who fired on police earlier was ready and willing to do it again.

Chief Garcia said the suspect had a lengthy criminal background.

Nearly three hours after the dangerous drama began unfolding, the suspected shooter and a woman were found dead inside the home officers were initially called to when SWAT breached the house just after 1:30 p.m.

Police said the man took his own life.

Records show the man connected to that address is a high-risk registered sex offender with a long criminal history, dating back to 1981

Over the years, he's been convicted of not only sexually assaulting women, but sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Protective and Regulatory Services said they show no children that they have been involved with at that address.

Police have not said if they've been to that address before.

RELATED: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed Dallas PD officer

This comes just days after Dallas PD Officer Mitchell Penton was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. He was blocking a crash scene when the driver slammed into the scene.

Chief Garcia thanked Dallas Fire-Rescue for providing cover so that other officers could safely help the wounded officers.

"And again just continue to pray for our officers that are wounded and for the men and women of this police department who continue to show up every day regardless of the threats that they may encounter," he said.