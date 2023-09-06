Police chief for DeKalb County School District suspended after body slamming incident

The DeKalb County School District chief of police is in hot water after reportedly body slamming a student in a school hallway at Redan High School in Stone Mountain.

FOX 5 spoke to the family of the young student who says the student was not involved in any altercation or fight when he was body slammed. However, there was a fight immediately before body slamming incident.

The video appears to show a woman being restrained before the student, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, comes into the hall and begins speaking to two officers.

The video then shows the officers beginning to escort the student away before one of them put his arms underneath the student's armpits, lifts him up and then body slams him to the floor. The student is then restrained and led away.

The officer has been identified as Police Chief Brad Gober and the DeKalb County School District says the police chief has been placed on leave with pay while the incident is under investigation.

The young man involved was arrested and spent several days in jail, according to his family.

Here is the full statement from DCSD:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of a recent video circulating in the media regarding an incident involving DCSD Police Chief Brad Gober.

In keeping with standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This standard procedure ensures a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we responsibly address this matter in the best interests of the community and our students.