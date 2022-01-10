Police Chase: Suspect in custody after leading officers on pursuit across San Fernando Valley

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase across the San Fernando Valley in a possible stolen pickup truck

SkyFOX was over the Woodland Hills area, as a white pickup truck – not to be confused with the one from an earlier police chase – is leading CHP on a pursuit.

The police chase suspect eventually gave up a little after 4 p.m. and surrendered to officers, where they were taken into custody.

Officials did not specify where the truck may have been stolen from.

