Officials: Chase in Crisp County leads to wreck, arrest

Authorities in Crisp County said a man led police on a 30-mile long interstate chase on Monday, ending in his arrest.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Rashan Ushery, a 24-year-old from Newark, Del., on Monday morning.

Authorities booked Ushery on a bevy of charges, including theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, safety belt violation, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal a lane change, driving in the emergency lane without an emergency, driver exercise due care and speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Rashan Ushery, a 24-year-old male from Newark, Delaware arrested on multiple charges. (Photo: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said deputies attempted to stop Ushery at about 10:45 a.m.

A Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a dark blue BMW for speeding south on GA-401 and Interstate 75 near mile marker 101.

Officials said the driver failed to stop and continued to travel, so deputies relayed tag information to dispatchers.

The vehicle came back stolen out of New York City, officials said.

Officials said the driver continued to operate the car recklessly and lost control of the vehicle in the emergency lane.

Authorities reported the driver veered left, crossing all three lanes of traffic, and hit the median wall causing severe disabling damage to the vehicle.

Tift County paramedics examined Ushery at the scene, and transported him to the Crisp County Detention Center without further incident.

