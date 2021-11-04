High-speed chase ends with 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Atlanta

A chase with a Georgia State Patrol trooper ended with a crash that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Officials say the incident began around 1:30 a.m. when a trooper saw a silver Toyota Camera traveling over 100 mph and driving recklessly on Interstate 20 eastbound.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off, leading to a chase that went from Interstate 75 to multiple Atlanta streets.

According to investigators, the trooper lost sight of the Toyota and found it shortly later crashed on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver tried to turn onto Student Movement Boulevard and lost control before hitting a concrete barrier.

FOX 5's crew at the scene saw first responders remove two bodies from a heavily-damaged vehicle and at least two others put in an ambulance for medical care.

Family members of the victims say that they were all teenagers with one of them being a pregnant 19-year-old woman.

"I got a call around 2 saying my nephew was in a bad car accident and he was transported to Grady Hospital and two other kids in the car had died," Desha Howard said.

Investigators say the four people in the car were not wearing seat belts and that officers recovered weapons and illegal narcotics at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

Officials have not said what charges may be filed in connection to the chase.

