Police charge man with murder of roommate found stabbed to death

article

A man faces charges in the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Clayton County, police say.

The Clayton Count Police Department arrested Justin Bryant for murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession.

Police said Bryant killed 66-year-old Ellenwood man Edward Gallaher. Police found Gallaher dead with multiple stab wounds in the basement of a home on Old Grant Road in Ellenwood on Friday.

Investigators said a fight between Bryant and Gallaher led to the deadly stabbing.