16 dogs found in 'deplorable conditions,' Griffin man charged with animal cruelty, police say

Griffin police said a man faces 16 counts of animal cruelty after officers found dogs stuffed in crates covered in urine and feces.

Officials identified the suspect as Christopher Cromarte, saying his home may be demolished because of its condition. The dogs were removed from the residence and taken to local shelters, according to a statement from Griffin police.

The incident began as a complaint Friday about a possible dog fight on Summit Drive in Griffin. Animal control officers arrived at the home and smelled feces and urine after getting out of their vehicles. It became "overpowering" as they approached the home.

Officials said Cromarte refused to cooperate with investigators and said told them there were six dogs in the house. Investigators obtained a search warrant, saying authorities had been called to the home in reference to injured dogs before. Someone had covered the windows to prevent people from seeing inside the home, officials said.

Investigators found not six, but 16 dogs inside the home. In some cases, up to four dogs were inside crates meant for one. Dogs were covered in waste, animal control said.

Investigators did not explain what Cromarte was doing with the dogs. The city inspected his home, which will be placed in the nuisance abatement program for possible demolition.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Inv. Powell at 470-771-3097 or rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.