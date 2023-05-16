Police: Car thief returns with gun to recover dropped cell phone

article

Gwinnett County detectives are searching for a man accused of coming back to the scene of a robbery to get his cell phone.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say the armed robbery happened on Tuesday, May 9 in the parking lot of the McKendree United Methodist Church on the 1700 block of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

According to investigators, a woman was inside the church when she noticed a man inside her vehicle.

When the woman confronted the man, police say he fled - leaving his cell phone in her car. Shortly afterward, the man came back, and police say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at his victim.

After reportedly smashing one of the car's windows, the man fled with his phone.

Detectives described the man as being around 19 or 20 years old with a height of around 6 feet and a weight of nearly 180 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

The suspect's vehicle is a gray or silver Jeep Liberty with a decal on the back that read "Cars $500 Down www.GreatCityCars.com (614) 522-6500."

If you have any information about the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at 770.513.5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).