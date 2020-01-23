Police capture suspect involved in two hit-and-runs

A 27-year-old is in critical but stable condition after a hit-and-run in southwest Atlanta Thursday morning, according to police.

Investigators said the victim was walking along University Avenue when he was struck by a black Hyundai Elantra coming off of the Downtown Connector.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. and transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said the man behind the wheel, Darwin Walls, 35, appeared impaired, but investigators are working to determine to what extent.

He sped off after the crash, according to Atlanta police. Shortly later, police believe Walls got into another car crash and fled the scene again; fortunately, there were no major injuries from that incident.

Within ten minutes, officers tracked the car to Lexington Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway, largely thanks to witnesses who provided a vehicle description.

Captain F. Turner said the driver stopped trying to find help for his damaged car.

"The driver pulled up to a gas station, asked the tow truck driver for help," said Turner. "The driver was a little discombobulated and jumped back in his vehicle."

Officers ultimately spotted the damaged vehicle while canvassing the area.

Police said the driver is in custody and is being charged with Failure to Maintain Lane and Hit and Run.