Police capture man accused of pulling knife on taxi driver

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The Brief A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he threatened a Norcross taxi driver with a knife over an unpaid fare. Dimas Adalberto Rodas Hercules faces multiple felony charges and is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. The initial confrontation happened in May when a driver tried to collect the remaining fare at a local home.



A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he threatened a taxi driver with a knife in Norcross following a dispute over an unpaid fare.

A man is currently in custody as detectives resolve the multi-week investigation.

What we know:

Gwinnett County authorities arrested 24-year-old Dimas Adalberto Rodas Hercules in connection with an armed confrontation. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

The incident began on May 10 when a taxi driver dropped a passenger off at the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive. The passenger paid only a portion of the fare and went inside a home under the guise of getting the remaining money.

The backstory:

When the passenger failed to return, the taxi driver walked up to the front door to ask for the rest of the payment. The man then came outside holding a pole in one hand and a knife in the other, using the weapon to threaten the driver.

The driver safely left the area and immediately contacted law enforcement. Detectives spent weeks tracking leads before identifying Hercules as the suspect.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what specific evidence led to the identification of Hercules after the weeks of investigation. It also remains unclear if tips submitted through Crime Stoppers directly contributed to his capture.