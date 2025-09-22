Police: Burglary suspect shot, killed by homeowner in Gwinnett

The Brief Burglary suspect shot, killed by homeowner in Gwinnett County Police say suspect entered home through back and was confronted Homicide detectives investigating; suspect’s name not yet released



A burglary suspect was shot and killed Monday morning after entering a Gwinnett County home, police said.

What we know:

Gwinnett County officers were called to the 2000 block of Redbark Court for a burglary in progress on Monday morning. Investigators said the suspect entered the rear of the home and was confronted by residents inside.

Police surrounded the house with the suspect still inside along with the victims. As officers moved in to arrest him, one of the homeowners shot the man, according to police.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, pending notification of next of kin.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.