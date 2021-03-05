Police: Burglary suspect killed while fleeing officers across I-20

Police say one man is dead and another under arrest after they were caught trying to break into a business in Douglasville.

The Douglasville Police Department says the incident happened Friday around 4:20 a.m. at a Best Buy on Douglas Boulevard.

According to police, an officer conducting a routine patrol noticed two men trying to break into the Best Buy's rear entrance and confronted them.

The suspects ran away from her and tried to cross Interstate 20, where one of them was hit and killed by a passing vehicle, police say.

Officers arrested the second suspect a short time later near Rose Avenue.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the deceased or arrested suspects.

Police are now working to determine if the pair is connected to any other burglaries in the area.

