Police: Burglar failed at making coffee during crimes

Surveillance video from a Sugar Hill business caught a burglar who wanted a coffee break during his crimes.

Gwinnett County police say the man was captured on video burglarizing a number of businesses on Bailey Avenue between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday Sept. 16.

During his crime spree, police say the man stole computer equipment, televisions, sports memorabilia, and food. He even possibly attempted to steal a van parked int he area.

In one of the businesses the burglar stopped at, police say he tried to get himself a quick cup of java, but couldn't figure out how to use the machine.

In the end, he settled on taking a few of the coffee pods.

If you have any information on the crimes, please call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.