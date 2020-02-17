Police: Brothers, teen arrested in Gwinnett County murder investigation

Detectives have charged two Georgia brothers and another teenager with murder connected to a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Gwinnett County officers were called to an apartment on Ashley Lakes Drive in Peachtree Corners just after noon on Friday, Feb. 1 after reports of a shooting.

When they got to the apartments, they found 22-year-old Malik Werts dead inside one of the apartments in the 700 building of the complex.

After an investigation, officials say detectives determined that the homicide was motivated by drug activity and robbery.

Police then identified three suspects in the case, 18-year-old Cobe and 20-year-old Corey Mayart, brothers from Duluth, as well as 19-year-old Lawrenceville resident Gabriel Morales. Detectives say they believe the three suspects specifically targeted Werts' apartment.

Officers arrested all three suspects and charged them with aggravated assault, felony murder, and first-degree home invasion.

If you have any information that could help with this case, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.