Police: Boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County neighborhood

article

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after a boy died from an apparent gunshot on Tuesday evening

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Bernice Court. Gwinnett County police said officers from the Bay Creek Precinct arrived at the scene where the shooting occurred and found the child was taken to an area hospital by someone. Police said he later died.

Investigators don’t yet know what prompted the shooting or who was involved. They are working to piece the evidence and witness statements together to try to work up a timeline of events.

The name and exact age of the boy have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).