Police: Boy, 15, dies in possible drug related shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that Gwinnett police say may have involved a drug transaction.

The daylight shooting happened on Bernice Drive near Lawrenceville.

Family members tell me the victim is Archer High sophomore Ratayvion Alexander.

Alexander's aunt tells FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor that the teen just started in-person learning at Archer Tuesday.

It is the same day Gwinnett Police say someone argued with Alexander, then shot him, before pulling off.

He was rushed to the hospital, but did not make it.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to give them a call.