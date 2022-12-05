Police arrest woman making terroristic threats against Athens Democratic office

article

The Athens-Clarke police have arrested a woman for making terroristic threats against the Democratic Campaign office on Sunset Drive in Athens.

A staff member reported 35-year-old Jessica Higginbotham of Elberton for sending a text message threatening to blow up the office.

Investigators said Higginbotham was employed there as a security guard. So far, authorities have not revealed what led the woman to make the threatening remark.

"Our staff and volunteers' safety is of the utmost priority, and we continue to actively monitor the security of our offices," Rebecca DeHart, Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Georgia told FOX 5. "Questions about this incident should be directed to law enforcement."