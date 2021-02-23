Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest suspect connected to death of Johns Creek HS student

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police in Johns Creek arrested a man and charged him with concealing death of another and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the death of a Johns Creek HS student.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek arrested a man with a suspected link to the mysterious death of a Johns Creek High School student.

Police apprehended 25-year-old Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, also known as "Black Jesus," in connection to an investigation into the death of a Johns Creek High School student. Police found the student dead on Feb. 14. 

Police announced they arrested Saleem a few hours after publicly identifying him as a suspect. 

Police arrested Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem in connection to a death investigation of a Johns Creek High School student. (Photo: Johns Creek Police)

Capt. Todd Hood, a spokesperson with the Johns Creek Police Department, said the investigation is ongoing and the release of any additional information could jeopardize the investigation.

_____

