Police arrest suspect connected to death of Johns Creek HS student

Police in Johns Creek arrested a man with a suspected link to the mysterious death of a Johns Creek High School student.

Police apprehended 25-year-old Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, also known as "Black Jesus," in connection to an investigation into the death of a Johns Creek High School student. Police found the student dead on Feb. 14.

Police announced they arrested Saleem a few hours after publicly identifying him as a suspect.

Police arrested Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem in connection to a death investigation of a Johns Creek High School student. (Photo: Johns Creek Police)

Capt. Todd Hood, a spokesperson with the Johns Creek Police Department, said the investigation is ongoing and the release of any additional information could jeopardize the investigation.

