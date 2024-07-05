Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police arrest man after shooting, possible domestic incident at Chamblee home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 7:38am EDT
Chamblee
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A man is in custody after a possible domestic violence incident in Chamblee.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Harts Mill Court.

According to Capt. Jason Waasdorp of the Chamblee Police Department, a woman called 911 and told operators her boyfriend was on drugs, was acting violently, and was armed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard gunfire. It is not clear whether the shots were directed at police.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail on misdemeanor charges. More charges could be coming.