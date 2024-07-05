Police arrest man after shooting, possible domestic incident at Chamblee home

article

A man is in custody after a possible domestic violence incident in Chamblee.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Harts Mill Court.

According to Capt. Jason Waasdorp of the Chamblee Police Department, a woman called 911 and told operators her boyfriend was on drugs, was acting violently, and was armed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard gunfire. It is not clear whether the shots were directed at police.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail on misdemeanor charges. More charges could be coming.