Police arrest driver wanted in deadly Sandy Springs hit-and-run

article

Sandy Springs police say they have caught a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.

Kiara Stinner, 31, of Brunswick, Georgia is accused of hitting a victim of a prior car accident on Georgia 400.

According to police, the accident happened near the MARTA entrance ramp when an unknown black car caused a collision between two other vehicles.

Police tell FOX 5 two motorists stopped to help the driver and two passengers of one of the cars involved and was working to get all three out of danger when Stinner lost control of the minivan he was driving and struck one of the drivers in the wreck.

App users click here for live updates

That driver, identified as 23-year-old Orlando St. Louis II of Roswell, Georgia, died at the scene.

Advertisement

Stinner's minivan then allegedly hit the witness' car, leaving one of his passengers badly hurt.

After the crash, police say Stinner fled the scene, "leaving behind a deceased victim in the roadway and his passenger with serious injuries."

Stinner, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, is now wanted for vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

If you have any information about the crash, please call Sandy Springs Traffic Unit Investigator N. Trujillo at 770-551-2563.