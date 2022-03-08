Two arrested in botched gun sale that killed teen

The Clayton County Police Department arrested two men linked to the deadly shooting of a teenager during a botched gun sale in December 2021.

Police said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Shamel Quinton Crowder on Jan. 18 in Henry County and 21-year-old Christopher Joel Dejerinett on Jan. 26 in Savannah on murder charges.

Police said they developed probable cause to charge them in the shooting of 19-year-old Geoffrey Canty, who died on the way to the hospital after being shot several times in the stomach in the early hours of Dec. 11.

Clayton County police said Canty was trying to buy a gun from a person he'd been messaging on Instagram. The met at East Conley Road. Police said when the transaction cleared on Cash App, a man shot Canty.

Both suspects face felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

