Police: Armed robbery suspect shot by office in Lenox Square Mall parking lot

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting after gunshots sent shoppers at Lenox Square Mall into a mad scramble Saturday night.

Atlanta police say a citizen flagged down an officer patrolling the area around 8:15 p.m., alerting the sergeant to an armed robbery in progress in the parking garage on the north side of the Mall near Macy's.

"The sergeant went to the scene of the parking garage where he witnessed two individuals robbing another individual at gunpoint," Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier told FOX 5.

When the suspect refused the officer's order to drop the gun, the officer fired multiple shots, Glazier said.

The sergeant hit one of the two suspects in the chest and arm. That individual was taken to the hospital for treatment in serious but stable condition. The other suspect was taken into custody.

The sound of the gunshots sent shoppers scrambling for cover, some even trampling others in sheer panic.

The shooting sent shoppers in the mall into a panic.

Advertisement

The shooting and alleged robbery fall on the heels of another shooting near the same location where a Macy's employee was shot during a robbery ahead of the holidays.

MORE: Police: Suspect arrested in Lenox Square parking deck shooting, robbery

But Atlanta police insist it's not the location of the robbery. they are worried about, however.

"The location is incidental," Glazier said. "The questions you want to ask are why did the suspect commit a robbery, who is the suspect, what is his history, is it a failure of the criminal justice system, and should he even be out on the street?"

