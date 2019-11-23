Police: Armed robber steals shirts from Atlanta Family Dollar

Atlanta police need your help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

According to police, the robbery happened on Nov. 16 at a Family Dollar on the 1500 block of Campbellton Road SW.

Officers say the robber walked around the store Saturday morning before walking up to the store manager. The suspect then lifted up his shirt, showing the manager a handgun.

Surveillance footage shows the man stealing clothes and other items before leaving in a white Altima.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).