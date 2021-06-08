Police: Armed person barricaded inside Sandy Springs apartment

article

The Sandy Springs Police Department is urging people to avoid an area on Spring Creek Lane where a suspect allegedly barricaded themselves inside an apartment with a gun.

Sandy Springs police said to avoid the area between Adair Lane and Grogans Ferry Road.

Police said a person who shot a firearm is barricaded inside an apartment.

Police reported no injures as of 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sandy Springs police said to avoid the area between Adair Lane and Grogans Ferry Road on Spring Creek lane where a person who shot a gun is barricaded inside an apartment. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta/Thomas Bradley)

FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene and working to learn more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

