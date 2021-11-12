Police: Argument ends in gunshots at SW Atlanta food mart

article

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a late-night shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Officials say they were called to the ATL Food Mart shortly after midnight on Friday morning on the 300 block of the boulevard after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to the hospital, where at last check he was in stable condition.

According to investigators, the man was arguing with the suspect before the shooting.

Officials have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim.

