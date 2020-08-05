Police: Alabama man stole Georgia dog during armed robbery

article

LaGrange police are searching for an Alabama man accused of stealing a dog in an armed robbery.

The police department shared a photo of 26-year-old Shaquille Hughley on its Facebook page, asking the public for help locating him.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Baileys Way at around 8 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a burglary.

Investigators say that Hughley kicked in the rear door of the home, pulled a gun out when confronted by the homeowner's son, and then stole the homeowner's dog, Charlie.

Officials described Hughley as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He, who is from Roanoke, Alabama, was last seen in a 2015 silver Chrysler 200 with the Georgia tag RRE5939.

If you have any information that could help police find Hughley, please call detectives at 706-883-2621 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

