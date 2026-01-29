Man shot in road rage incident on I-285 Thursday afternoon

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
8
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Walton County, Hall County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Fannin County, Troup County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Dade County, Upson County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Lumpkin County, Butts County, Union County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Carroll County, Walker County, Madison County, Polk County, Gwinnett County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Floyd County, Paulding County, White County, Rockdale County, Gilmer County, Jackson County, Pike County, Douglas County, Gordon County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Banks County, Forsyth County, Henry County, Clayton County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Hart County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Barrow County, Gilmer County, Towns County, Oglethorpe County, Putnam County, Newton County, South Fulton County, Pickens County, Walton County, Murray County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Fannin County, Morgan County, Union County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Jasper County, Butts County, Dawson County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Greene County, Henry County, White County, Hall County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County

Man shot in road rage incident on I-285 Thursday afternoon

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  January 29, 2026 3:06pm EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Northbound I-285 is blocked between Exits 38 and 39 in DeKalb County due to police activity.
    • GDOT warns drivers could face delays of up to an hour, with traffic diverted to Highway 78.
    • FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from law enforcement as details become available.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Northbound lanes of Interstate 285 between Exit 38/Lawrenceville Highway and Exit 39 in DeKalb County were temporarily blocked because of police activity on Thursday afternoon.

Click here for SKYFOX Traffic map

The closure was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Highway 78 at the time. By 2 p.m., it appeared that the scene had been cleared. 

What they're saying:

DeKalb County police later informed FOX 5 Atlanta that a man was shot in what appears to be a road rage incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently stable. They said they would provide more information when it becomes available. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this incident came from GDOT's traffic map. 

DeKalb CountyNewsTraffic