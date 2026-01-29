Man shot in road rage incident on I-285 Thursday afternoon

article

The Brief Northbound I-285 is blocked between Exits 38 and 39 in DeKalb County due to police activity. GDOT warns drivers could face delays of up to an hour, with traffic diverted to Highway 78. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from law enforcement as details become available.



Northbound lanes of Interstate 285 between Exit 38/Lawrenceville Highway and Exit 39 in DeKalb County were temporarily blocked because of police activity on Thursday afternoon.

The closure was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Highway 78 at the time. By 2 p.m., it appeared that the scene had been cleared.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County police later informed FOX 5 Atlanta that a man was shot in what appears to be a road rage incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently stable. They said they would provide more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.