Man shot in road rage incident on I-285 Thursday afternoon
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Northbound lanes of Interstate 285 between Exit 38/Lawrenceville Highway and Exit 39 in DeKalb County were temporarily blocked because of police activity on Thursday afternoon.
The closure was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Highway 78 at the time. By 2 p.m., it appeared that the scene had been cleared.
What they're saying:
DeKalb County police later informed FOX 5 Atlanta that a man was shot in what appears to be a road rage incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently stable. They said they would provide more information when it becomes available.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.