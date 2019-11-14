Police: 92-year-old woman killed after being struck while crossing street in unlit area

Gainesville Police tell FOX 5 News, a 92-year-old woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing Limestone Parkway near Flintridge Road NE.

It happened on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Elderly woman killed crossing street (Kerry Charles / FOX 5 Atlanta)

"The vehicle came across an area that was dark and unlit and at that time they struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk," says Officer Nick Smith, with the Gainesville Police Department. "After this happened EMT, fire, and police arrived on the scene and they announced the pedestrian to be deceased."

A family friend of the woman killed told FOX 5's Kerry Charles the woman bought sugar from a nearby store and was headed to her retirement center across the street.

Investigators say the woman was wearing dark clothing, and the driver did not see her.

The driver remained on the scene. So far, no charges have been filed.

Advertisement

Gainesville Police have not released the identity of the woman killed.