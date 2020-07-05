Police: 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta 4th of July shooting

An 8-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Atlanta on the Fourth of July.

Police told FOX 5 that the shooting happened Saturday night in the area near University Avenue and Pryor Road close to the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot in June.

According to police, the girl was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the interstate onto University Avenue slightly before 10 p.m.

When the driver attempted to enter a parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road, police say he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance.

At some point during the confrontation, officials say someone fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting the girl.

After the shooting, the girl was transported by a private vehicle to Atlanta Medical Center, where she died after treatment.

Police have not yet identified the victim or any possible suspects.

The investigation continues.