Police: 8-year-old boy shot, teen grazed by bullet at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy and a teen at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. along Eastwyck Circle inside the Eastwyck Village apartments off Candler Road near Interstate 20.
DeKalb County police said the boy was struck in the shoulder by a bullet and a 17-year-old man, who with the child at the time, was grazed in the leg.
The 8-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital with moderate injuries.
Police investigate an 8-year-old boy being shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex on July 24, 2020. (FOX 5)
No word on a shooter and police confirmed no arrests have been made.
Details surrounding the shooting were still being gathered.
Police investigate an 8-year-old boy being shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex on July 24, 2020. (FOX 5)
The name of the victim has not been released.
Police investigate an 8-year-old boy being shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex on July 24, 2020. (FOX 5)
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.