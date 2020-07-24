Police: 8-year-old boy shot, teen grazed by bullet at DeKalb County apartment complex

Police are investigating the shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy and a teen at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. along Eastwyck Circle inside the Eastwyck Village apartments off Candler Road near Interstate 20.

DeKalb County police said the boy was struck in the shoulder by a bullet and a 17-year-old man, who with the child at the time, was grazed in the leg.

The 8-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Police investigate an 8-year-old boy being shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex on July 24, 2020. (FOX 5)

No word on a shooter and police confirmed no arrests have been made.

Details surrounding the shooting were still being gathered.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.