Police: 30-year-old Atlanta woman reportedly missing since Monday

Atlanta police need the public's help finding a 30-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

Officials say 30-year-old Navil Flores was last seen on the 2,300 block of Bolton Road on Monday. She was reported missing by her brother.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 170 pounds.

Flores has gray and silver hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing before she disappeared.

If you have any information about where Flores could be, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

