Police: 30 dogs, child found in arrested Gwinnett County man's home

Gwinnett County police are investigating a disturbing cruelty to animals case at a home in Lawrenceville.

Authorities say the living conditions at the home on Fountain Glen Drive were so bad it led to a man's arrest.

Gwinnett County Animal Control originally responded to the house after reports that several dogs had escaped the home and were running around the neighborhood.

When the animal control officer got to the scene, officials say he noticed a room "filled with feces."

Animal control asked police to look into the house. When they did, officials say they discovered the room "had walls and floors covered with feces" and that there were more than 30 dogs and one cat living there.

Police also found two dead dogs and a baby inside the home.

The search ended with the arrest of the home's owner Carlos Sepulveda, who was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and maintaining a disorderly home.

Officers say there may be more arrests related to other people living in the home.

If you have any information about the case, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

