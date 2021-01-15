Police: 3 charged in deadly stabbing outside Roswell bar

article

Detectives have arrested three suspects connected with a deadly stabbing during a fight outside a Roswell bar.

Officials tell FOX 5 the investigation began with a call about a group of people fighting near a bar on the 1,000 block of Holcomb Bridge Road. When officers got to the scene, everyone was gone.

Around half an hour later, officers were told that 40-year-old Rigoberto Corea arrived at a nearby hospital with stabbing wounds connected to the fight. Despite doctors trying to help, he was not able to survive.

During their investigation, detectives identified a suspect as 22-year-old Sergio Alvarado, who they say knew the victim. The stabbing "appears to stem from an attempted personal robbery," police said.

After a few days, officers arrested Alvarado and two other suspects, 33-year-old Edin Alvarado and 35-year-old Dennis Amilcar Alvarado-Munoz.

All three men are held at the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of murder and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

If you have any information about the investigation, please call 770-640-4100 to speak with a Roswell detective or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

