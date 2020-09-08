Police: 2nd suspect in SW Atlanta apartment murder arrested in Minnesota

article

Police have arrested a second man believed to be connected to a murder at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex in May.

According to Atlanta police, the investigation began on the afternoon of May 4 when officers responded to an accident involving a black SUV and a parked car on the 2100 block of Southwood Cove SW.

By the time the officers got on the scene, the occupants of the SUV had fled. After learning that the vehicle was registered to an apartment in the complex, officers performed a welfare check and discovered the body of 29-year-old Donovan Maxwell with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects in the murder, 32-year-old Quintavius Moore and 22-year-old Amarius Norris.

Officers arrested Moore was arrested in the Atlanta Police Department's Zone 4 on Aug. 6.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, agents with the United States Marshals Service were able to apprehend Norris in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Norris is now awaiting extradition to Atlanta, where officials say he will face a charge of felony murder.

Officials have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

