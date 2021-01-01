Police: 25-year-old Floyd County woman missing for over a month

article

Georgia police are searching for a woman who went missing over a month ago in Floyd County.

Rome police say they need the public's help locating 25-year-old Julia Ann Krieger, who was reported missing by her mother.

Krieger was last seen on Nov. 26 in Lindale Georgia.

Officials described Krieger as being about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

While officials do not know what the missing woman was wearing when she was last seen, they say Kriger has a tattoo of an anchor and rope on the inside of her arm, a tattoo of the crescent moon on her left ring finger, and a birthmark on her right ring finger.

If you have any information that could help police find Krieger, please call the Rome Police Department at (706)-238-5111 or by using the department's confidential tip line at (706)-236-5000.

