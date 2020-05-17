Police: 2-year-old pedestrian hit and killed

A 2-year-old child died Saturday after being hit in the driveway of a home Saturday, Gainesville police confirmed.

According to police, emergency responders went to the home located in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue around 1 p.m. When investigators arrived, they found 2-year-old Nazareth Alarcon, who had been hit by a Chevrolet Silverado in the house's driveway.

Alarcon was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was originally listed in critical condition, before she later died due to her injuries, officials said.

Authorities said the incident is believed to be an accident, with the child walking into the path of the car while it was moving.