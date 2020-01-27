Police: 2 wanted for Flowery Branch smash and grab burglary

Police in Flowery Branch need your help identifying two suspects in a smash and grab burglary at a cell phone store.

Surveillance caught the two suspects burglarizing the Flowery Branch cell phone store.

According to police, the two men burglarized a Flowery Branch Sprint store on Jan. 16.

After damaging the display case, officials say the suspects ran off with four new iPhone 11s.

Surveillance footage released by police showed the two men, one dressed all black and the other wearing white and orange, waiting in the store before grabbing the phones and dragging the display behind them.

Police say the taller suspect dressed in white and orange has a tattoo all around his neck.

If you have any information that can help police identify the suspects, please contact Flowery Branch Police Investigator Robin Kemp at 770-967-6336.