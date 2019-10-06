Police: 2 suspects accused of 4 armed robberies in Macon

Authorities say two armed suspects are on the run Sunday after a series of crimes in Macon.

The suspects' crime spree began just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when two masked men stole a woman's 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

About three hours later in a second crime, two men went into a Dollar Tree on Brookhaven Road firing shots in the air.

During that incident, they left with nothing.

Ten minutes later, they allegedly robbed two people inside the Nu-Way hot dog shop on Bloomfield Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

About 10 minutes after that the armed robbers stole money from a man standing in his yard on Bloomfield before escaping.

Advertisement

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in any of the crimes.

If you have any information on the crime spree, please call the police.