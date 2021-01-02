Police: 2 seriously injured in crash on Cobb Parkway

article

Cobb County police are investigating a two-vehicle crash along Cobb Parkway Friday night.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Plumtree Parkway.

Police tell FOX 5 that two people were seriously hurt in the collision. They are both expected to survive their injuries.

Officers say one person is in custody suspected of driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

