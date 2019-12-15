Police: 2 people shot in Atlanta

Two people were shot near South Atlanta Saturday night, according to Atlanta Police.

A witness told the police, she was driving near Arthur Langford Park and found a man on the ground after being shot in the stomach. She took the victim to the hospital.

Another male victim arrived at the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police he was at a party when someone drove by and started shooting.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

