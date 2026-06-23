Nic and Norman's arrests: Brothers face charges after Senoia brawl

The Brief A Senoia restaurant fight outside Nic and Norman's led to the arrest of two brothers visiting from Oklahoma. Police charged the younger sibling with disorderly conduct and the older sibling with simple battery. Authorities issued a trespass warning that bans the entire family from returning to the dining establishment.



Two Oklahoma brothers face charges after a physical altercation erupted outside a popular Senoia restaurant co-owned by "The Walking Dead" producer and star.

Senoia police investigation

What we know:

An Oklahoma family visiting Senoia on June 11 started arguing, which quickly turned violent. Police say two brothers decided to settle their differences outside Nic and Norman's restaurant.

The older brother allegedly struck the younger sibling during the fight. Officers reviewed camera footage from the restaurant and witnessed the altercation for themselves.

Police arrested K’lib Chad Bruce McMillan and Tydus McMillan Hamilton. Authorities charged the older brother with simple battery and the younger brother with disorderly conduct.

Senoia tourism impact

Local perspective:

Senoia draws thousands of fans visiting the filming locations for "The Walking Dead." Capt. Jason Ercole of the Senoia Police Department noted that tourists rarely cause problems in the area.

"All the visitors that, well most of the visitors that we have here to Senoia, are lovely and law-abiding citizens and we enjoy having them," Ercole said.

Trespass warning for the family

What's next:

Senoia police issued a formal trespass warning to the entire family from Oklahoma. Officers say the group is now barred from eating at Nic and Norman's in the future.