Walmart on Atlanta Highway briefly closes after bomb threat

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The Brief A Walmart in Winder was temporarily shut down on Wednesday morning following a reported bomb threat. Barrow County authorities utilized high-tech tracking networks to intercept and capture the suspect within minutes of the emergency call. Specially trained K9 units inspected the commercial retail space before the store safely resumed regular business operations.



A Walmart in Winder was briefly closed on Wednesday morning while Barrow County deputies investigated a reported bomb threat.

What we know:

A person walked inside the Walmart located at 440 Atlanta Highway on Wednesday morning and made a bomb threat before walking out of the retail store.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office immediately deployed deputies to the scene and briefly closed the building down to ensure public safety.

Immediately after the suspect left the parking lot, emergency operators used the Real-Time Crime Center to track the fleeing vehicle.

Authorities used regional FLOCK license plate recognition cameras to track the car's path, guiding responding Barrow County deputies directly to the vehicle for an arrest within minutes.

K9 units swept the Walmart to ensure there were no explosives present. The teams confirmed that no explosives were inside the building, allowing management to reopen the doors and return to normal store operations.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name, age, or motive of the individual taken into custody. Investigators have also not disclosed what kind of language or specific claims the suspect used when issuing the security threat.