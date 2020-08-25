Police: 2 men shot at southwest Atlanta gas station

Police are investigating a double shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station late Monday evening.

It happened at the Chevron station located at 221 Cleveland Avenue SW around 10:26 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the head and a 44-year-old shot in the left leg. Paramedics rushed the victims to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last check, the man shot in the head was in critical conditioner, and the one hit in the leg suffered none life-threatening injuries.

Police told FOX 5 a white SUV drove past the gas station and someone inside the vehicle started shooting in the gas station's direction. Detectives said it's still early in the investigation, but they don't see any reason why either of the men were targeted.

Right before all of this happened, a block away a group of men got into an argument that turned into a gunfight. Investigators are looking into the possibility the people in the white SUV that fired at the gas station might've been involved in the shootout up the street.

The victim hit in the head was pumping gas at the time and the man shot in the leg had just gotten off a MARTA bus.